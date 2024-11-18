Jellystone Park Franchisees Gain From Adding New Attractions, Activities And Accommodations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Franchisee Advisory Council Chair Reflects on Brand's 2024 Growth and Evolution

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Tracy Czambel started working at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location in Mill Run, Pennsylvania 28 years ago, the word“glamping” did not exist and camping meant time lounging around a fire toasting marshmallows, not browsing social feeds.

Those are just two of the industry changes the chair of the Yogi Advisory Council (YAC) has witnessed during her time with the brand. YAC is a diverse group of franchisees who serve as a sounding board for Jellystone Park leadership. It is also an idea-sharing forum for franchise owners and their teams.

As operations manager of the Mill Run location, Czambel has helped direct a comprehensive expansion program that led to the park's #4 ranking on the national 2024 USA Today 10Best RV Campgrounds list. The Jellystone Park in Mill Run is not alone in such recognition as the Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie, Mississippi was ranked #2 on the list and the Burleson, Texas location ranked #6 among the country's best campgrounds.

With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States. and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

“We are now attracting a diverse group of guests who seek a balance between nature and comfort. They're eager to enjoy the great outdoors but prefer the amenities and services typically found in a resort setting,” Czambel said.“They also appreciate curated outdoor experiences, which are especially important to families.”

Originally a small, 45-site campground built on 25 acres of land, Jellystone Park Mill Run now sits on 225 scenic acres in the Laurel Highlands near Pittsburgh. There are 290 sites, including 65 cabins and other glamping accommodations, including treehouses. Owned for three generations by the Work family, the Camp-Resort has evolved into a major Pennsylvania family travel and entertainment destination. It now boasts three pools, multiple water slides, 4X4 adventure rides, scenic monster truck rides, train rides, fire truck rides, military transport truck rides, paintball, laser tag, miniature golf and snowless tubing.

“We're excited to see an increasing number of guests who may not have considered camping in the past now enjoying our property and, of course, spending time with the Yogi Bear characters,” Czambel said.“The addition of cabin accommodations and glamping units has also attracted a new clientele seeking the perfect blend of nature and luxury.”

According to Czambel, the Work family's continuous investments have paid off, with the business growing substantially. Other Jellystone Park franchisees are also expanding their locations and opening new Camp-Resorts locations.

The first Jellystone Park in the state of Utah, located near Zion National Park, began welcoming families this summer as did a new location near Macon, Georgia. Elsewhere across the country, families this year began enjoying thrilling new Jellystone Park attractions such as floating trampolines and snowless tubing slides and cool new lodging options including luxury vacation homes, safari tents and grain bins. New high-energy activities range from a slime weekend to pet parades.

As chair of the Yogi Advisory Council, Czambel has a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges operators face.“Our main focus is on education,” she said, adding that the group gathers twice a year in-person, with additional monthly virtual meetings.“We believe that sharing knowledge and supporting one another is what truly makes the Jellystone Park system so exceptional.”

