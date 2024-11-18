Azuria Water Solutions Announces The Acquisition Of Performance Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Expansion

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions TM, the leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the of Performance Pipeline Technologies, Inc., a pipeline with customers throughout Southern California. Performance Pipeline Technologies, will now operate as an Azuria Water Solutions company.

Performance Pipeline Technologies was founded in 2002 by Gene and Carol Glassburner and Jason Gomez. The company specializes in trenchless rehabilitation for sewer, storm drain, potable water and high-pressure pipelines.

Located in Huntington Beach, California, Performance Pipeline Technologies teams offer vactor services for sewer treatment plants; sewer and storm drain maintenance programs; odor and grease control services and equipment; utility locating services; as well as pipeline cleaning, inspection and condition assessment among others.

Performance Pipeline Technologies employees and facilities will remain in place in California.

Gene and Jason plan to remain in their leadership roles now as part of Azuria, and Carol will remain on board through the transition.

Azuria Water Solutions welcomes the Performance Pipeline Technologies team to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com .

