Notice Issued To Ex-Punjab CM Channi Over Derogatory Remarks Against Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) Taking suo motu cognizance, the Punjab State Women Commission on Monday issued a notice to former state Chief and current Lok Sabha member Charanjit Singh Channi for derogatory comments against the women.

The notice pertains to allegations of making vulgar and derogatory remarks about women while addressing an election rally in the Gidderbaha Assembly constituency.

The commission, exercising its powers regarding cases related to the violation of women's rights, dignity, and security, has summoned Channi to appear in person on November 19 at the Punjab State Women Commission office in Mohali, near here.

He has been asked to provide a detailed explanation regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, the BJP's state Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur said Channi has once again showcased his low mentality against the women by making derogatory against them while standing next to Amrita Warring, who is the Congress Candidate and herself is a woman.

“Not only this, he also made comparisons between Jats and Brahmins, by which he is trying to play divisive politics,” she said.

“This isn't the first time that the Congress or Channi have shown their low mentality against the women. Earlier also, Raja Warring, husband of Amrita Warring, had said that if his wife becomes the MLA who will cook his food? This regressive mindset against women has already taken the grand old party to the trenches. Channi himself was earlier embroiled in the MeToo controversy and it seems he hasn't learnt his lessons at all,” she said.