Massimo Announces Expansion Of Successful Partnership With Rural King For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expanded Massimo Lineup of UTVs, ATVs, Go-Karts, Carts and Mini Bikes to be Available at Rural King's Website and in Select Stores Throughout 2025

GARLAND, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group

(NASDAQ: MAMO ) ("Massimo"), a and distributor of powersports and pontoon boats, today announced the expansion of its successful retail partnership with Rural King, a leading and home store with locations across the U.S.

Continue Reading

After an outstanding year offering Massimo Motor's selection of go-karts to Rural King customers, both companies are excited to expand this partnership in 2025. The expanded program will introduce a wider range of Massimo products available both online and in-store, including UTVs, ATVs, go-karts, golf carts, and mini bikes.

Rural King, known as "America's Farm and Home Store," operates over 130 locations across the U.S., offering a diverse product lineup and exemplary customer service tailored to rural and suburban communities. Known for its commitment to quality and value, Rural King is a trusted name among American consumers, making it a natural partner for Massimo Motor as we continue to grow our brand presence nationwide. Rural King recently announced the addition of five new stores in 2024, including expansion into a 14th state, as part of a long-term growth strategy that includes opening 15 stores over the next 13 months.

"After a strong first year with Rural King, we are excited to build on our success by introducing a more comprehensive lineup of powersports products to their customers," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "This partnership represents an important step forward in our retail strategy and brand growth. By working with trusted retailers like Rural King, we can provide a seamless and accessible experience for customers seeking high-quality powersports products."

The expanded Massimo lineup will be available online at Rural King's website and in select stores throughout 2025, bringing Massimo's high-quality, affordable vehicles to a broader audience across the U.S. This growth in product availability underscores Massimo's commitment to meeting rising customer demand for versatile and reliable powersports options, from outdoor adventures to daily utility.

The extended partnership with Rural King reflects Massimo Motor's strategic focus on growth through established retail partnerships that expand its market footprint and deepen customer engagement. As Massimo continues to expand its brand across the U.S., these partnerships are instrumental in reaching customers who value quality, affordability, and performance in their powersports vehicles.

Shan continued: "Rural King's reputation for quality and customer service aligns perfectly with Massimo's brand values. With Rural King's established market presence and loyal customer base, this partnership sets a strong foundation for Massimo's future growth and enhances our ability to serve an even wider customer base across the country."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO ) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor and massimomarine .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED