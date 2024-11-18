ECD Auto Design Announces Addition Of Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Kastner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, (Nasdaq: ECDA) (“ECA Auto Design” or the“Company”), an leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Ford Mustangs, and Toyota FJs announced the addition of experienced marketing executive, Kevin Kastner as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Mr. Kastner will be tasked with driving sales and price point growth through new channels. He will be responsible for managing all aspects of the revenue stream within the organization, with the aim of meeting or exceeding annual projections. Kevin will help develop our retail strategy that we intend to launch soon.

“We are pleased to welcome an experienced marketing and sales executive in the automotive industry like Kevin to ECD to help fill our factory and drive additional sales,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design.“Kevin has extensive experience helping build and evolve successful sales organizations and businesses. We look forward to working with Kevin and providing future updates on our sales progress.”

Before joining ECD Auto Design, Mr. Kastner served as the director of sales and marketing at Moss Motors Ltd., where he played a pivotal role in enhancing the brand presence of this classic British auto parts provider. At AMSOIL, Inc., he excelled as a Marketing Manager, driving growth for their synthetic lubricants and fuel additives. As the former CEO of Iron Dog, Mr. Kastner led the world's longest, toughest snowmobile race, traversing 2,500 miles of Alaskan backcountry for seven years, showcasing his ability to navigate challenging markets and build resilient organizations.

Kevin Kastner's leadership journey also includes helping launch the commercial utility boat segment at Alumaski's MacKinnon Marine, where he served as Marketing Director and CEO. His educational background includes studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene University. Kevin's hands-on approach and diverse expertise are further highlighted by his Class B commercial driver's license with motorcycle endorsement and a private pilot license.

