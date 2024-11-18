PKF O'connor Davies Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Investcorp And PSP Investments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK and MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies ("PKFOD") ("the Organization"), one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, is pleased to announce a strategic growth from Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, and Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments"),

one of

Canada's

largest pension investment managers. This transaction represents a significant milestone for PKFOD, adding two experienced investors that will help growth and expand service offerings to enhance the overall client experience.

This investment will elevate the Organization's competitiveness and amplify long-term sustainability. The strengthened balance sheet provides flexibility for increased M&A activity as well as investing in cutting-edge technology and new service lines.

"Since inception, our identity as an Organization has been our enduring commitment to service. This investment from Investcorp and PSP further validates that we have an attractive business with a great brand, great talent and great customers," said Kevin Keane, PKF O'Connor Davies' Executive Chairman. "Investcorp and PSP Investments have a long history of backing profitable, industry-leading companies with demonstratable growth avenues and were impressed by PKFOD and the culture that we have built."



"In recent years, Investcorp has established itself as a partner of choice for ambitious professional services organizations seeking to grow. Together with PSP Investments, with whom we have a history of investments in the professional services sector, and more than 200 PKFOD partners, we are excited to build upon the Organization's decades of success" said Steve Miller, Co-Head of North America Private Equity at Investcorp.

"As ownership rules in the sector have evolved, we have been seeking the right platform to back. We were instantly impressed by PKFOD's leadership team and the exceptional track record of financial performance. Providing the Organization with additional resources will help accelerate growth and enhance its competitive position in the accounting, tax and advisory verticals," said Vitali Bourchtein, Principal at Investcorp.

"We are excited to partner with Investcorp and PKFOD to provide strategic capital and work together in realizing PKFOD's full potential during their next chapter of growth," added David Morin, Managing Director and Head of North America, Private Equity at PSP Investments.

Going forward, PKFOD will continue to operate in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards where PKF O'Connor Davies LLP, a licensed CPA firm, will continue to provide attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities will continue to provide tax and advisory services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction has received regulatory approval and is subject to other standard closing conditions.

Capstone Partners served as sole financial advisor while Levenfeld Pearlstein served as legal advisor to PKF O'Connor Davies. Gibson Dunn served as legal advisor to Investcorp. Weil, Gotshal & Manges served as legal advisor while McDermott Will & Emery served as regulatory counsel to PSP Investments.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For further information, visit:

About

Investcorp



Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $52 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally. For further information, visit

and follow us @Investcorp on

LinkedIn ,

X and

Instagram .

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of

Canada's

largest pension investors with

$264.9 billion

of net assets under management as of

March 31, 2024. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of

Canada

for the pension plans of the federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in

Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in

New York,

London

and

Hong Kong.

For more information, visit

investpsp

Media

PKF O'Connor Davies

Kathleen O'Toole

(551) 249-1730

[email protected]



Investcorp

Firas El Amine

+973 3998 7838

[email protected]

Or

Brian Ruby

(203) 682-8268

[email protected]



PSP Investments

Maria Constantinescu

(514) 710-6582

[email protected]



SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies

