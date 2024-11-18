(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As his presidency draws to a close, Joe Biden has made a decision that could significantly complicate his successor's foreign policy.



Biden authorized Ukraine to use American long-range missiles against targets within Russia. This move represents a stark departure from previous U.S. policy and could be seen as a poison pill for the incoming administration.



The authorization allows Ukraine to employ ATACMS missile systems, which have a range of about 300 kilometers. These weapons are intended to strike Russian and North Korean positions in the Kursk region.



This decision comes in response to Russia 's deployment of an estimated 10,000 North Korean troops to support their war efforts.



Biden's choice arrives at a critical juncture, just two months before Donald Trump takes office, claiming he can swiftly end the conflict.







By allowing these long-range strikes, Biden 's team may be deliberately creating a more complex situation for Trump to navigate.

Biden's Controversial Policy Shift

Critics argue that this decision could escalate tensions and increase the risk of Russian retaliation. Some view it as a calculated move to tie Trump's hands, forcing him to deal with potential fallout from expanded military operations.



In addition, this policy shift might make it more challenging for Trump to pursue his stated goal of quickly resolving the Ukraine conflict.



Supporters of the decision claim it was necessary to bolster Ukraine's position. They argue that it sends a clear message to North Korea about the consequences of its involvement in the war.



However, skeptics question whether this move truly serves U.S. interests. They wonder if it's primarily designed to create obstacles for the incoming administration.



As the situation unfolds, observers are questioning the true motivations behind this eleventh-hour policy change. Will it strengthen Ukraine's position, or will it serve as a diplomatic landmine for the next administration?



Only time will reveal the full impact of Biden's controversial parting decision on the complex landscape of international relations.

