5Th Annual Miraban UK Film Awards Spotlight Groundbreaking Cinema And Unique Guests At Ealing Picturehouse

Bold Untold Stories Under the Spotlight

Discover the 5th Annual MiraBan UK Awards with standout independent auteur films, social narratives, and exclusive networking

- Jay Manari

LONDON, WEST LONDON/EALING, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us at Ealing Picturehouse for the unmissable MiraBan UK Film Awards 2024 (MUFA) where cinema enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a uniquely curated selection of independent films that push the boundaries of storytelling and visual artistry. This year's line-up boasts a series of standout films, including "The Entertainer", starring "Yesterday" (dir. Danny Boyle) actor Alexander Arnold, portraying a musician's poignant journey as he grapples with the worth of his art.

For those drawn to powerful social narratives, "Forgetting the Many" presents a heart-wrenching exploration of Britain's anti-gay laws and their devastating impact, including the story of Alan Turing. The screening will be attended by Turing's family, adding a deeply personal dimension to this already impactful documentary.

Science fiction fans will be captivated by "Dimension Slip", a selection from the Oscar-qualifying Rhode Island International Film Festival. This compelling film features Sophie Craig from "The Bay" TV series and explores the depths of mental health struggles against the backdrop of a multidimensional universe. Complementing this theme, "Mail Man", a poignant short film, highlights the overlooked challenges of professions like postal work, capturing the isolation often faced in their routine lives.

Adding a historical twist, "Heroes of Halyard" brings to life an untold WWII narrative from Serbia. Directed by and starring Serbian cinema legend Rados Bajic, this war epic captures the authenticity of heroism and resilience in the face of immense adversity.

For animation and robot enthusiasts and advocates of social causes, "LUKi & The Lights" delivers a touching animated story dedicated to families impacted by ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Meanwhile, "See Me Once More, My Dear Kid", a US-Chinese production by Margaret Bihong Sha, is a heartbreaking story based on the true events of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting and created in memory of a Chinese-American hero who sacrificed his life to save his classmates. Scored by multi-award-winning composer and Grammy Voting Member, Guy Renardeau.

The festival continues its celebration of diversity with "The Night of Purple Horrors", a bold Estonian film spotlighting LGBTQ+ history, and "Happy BirthGay", an official selection of the Tel Aviv LGBT Film Festival. MUFA also highlights the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ romance "The Bridges We Cross", which has gained prestigious recognition as a nominee for the BAFTA-qualifying Iris Prize and the Academy Award-qualifying Cleveland Film Festival.

Further enriching the programme, MUFA will feature special guest screenings in partnership with the Adriatic Film Festival, including "Dreaming Boy", created with the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture, and "Girasoli" ("Sunflowers"), a feature directorial debut by Catrinel Marlon, starring Italian screen icon Monica Guerritore.

FESTIVAL TICKETS:

Festival passes are available for just £6 for students and £8 for adults, with limited availability, so reserve your spot soon.

A separate Career Pass grants access to the exclusive networking event, where attendees can connect directly with industry professionals for future opportunities.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

. FILM AND TV CAREER EXPO: Kicking off at 11 AM, MUFA's expo provides invaluable networking with industry professionals, local production companies, and industry mentors focused on guiding emerging talents to successful careers.

. SCREENINGS AND INDUSTRY TALKS: With an affordable festival pass, attendees can enjoy two full days of screenings and thought-provoking discussions, designed to engage audiences and industry professionals alike.

. LIVE MUSIC, RED CARPET RECEPTION, AND AWARDS CEREMONY: Close out the festival with an elegant red carpet and the awards ceremony at 8:15 PM, along with the Mayor of Ealing, who will be presenting Best UK Short and Feature awards, Festival Director and Founder Jay Manari, who is also an independent writer, producer, and director, member of Directors UK; one of the key festival jurors, the music editor and composer Jason Smith, nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, along with a one-of-a-kind festival host, Michael Jobity, founder of Jetson Infinity, the revolutionary app store for robotics.

The MiraBan UK Film Awards is coming soon to West London 7-8 December #MUFA24

