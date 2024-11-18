Ecuador’S Power Crisis Eases As Colombia Resumes Electricity Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's severe power crisis has taken a turn for the better as Colombia restarted electricity exports to its neighbor. The move comes as a relief to Ecuador, which has been grappling with an unprecedented shortage due to extreme drought conditions.



On Sunday, Colombia began supplying Ecuador with 420 megawatts of electricity. This amount is set to increase to 440 megawatts on Monday. The power transfer represents about 10% of Ecuador's daily energy demand, providing a significant boost to the country's strained power grid.



Ecuador's Acting Energy Minister, Inés Manzano, confirmed the resumption of power imports. She explained that the electricity is being sourced from private providers in Colombia. The daily supply will not exceed 450 megawatts due to transmission network limitations between the two countries.







This development follows intensive negotiations between Ecuadorian and Colombian authorities. They worked diligently to establish necessary regulations and overcome hurdles to facilitate the power transfer. The process was not without its challenges, as Colombia had previously suspended electricity exports to Ecuado on September 30.



Colombia's ability to resume power exports stems from recent improvements in its own energy situation. Increased rainfall has helped replenish the reservoirs of Colombia's hydroelectric plants, allowing the country to generate surplus power for export.

The influx of Colombian electricity, combined with improved water levels at Ecuador's largest hydroelectric plant, Coca Codo Sinclair , has allowed for a reduction in power rationing. Sunday saw a decrease in blackout durations from up to 12 hours to 8 hours daily.



Ecuador has been battling an unprecedented energy crisis since September 23. The situation forced the government to implement rolling blackouts, which at their peak lasted up to 14 hours per day. These power cuts have severely impacted households, industries, and the overall productivity of the country.



While the resumption of power imports from Colombia offers some respite, Ecuador's energy crisis is far from over. The country continues to face challenges in meeting its power needs. However, this development marks a positive step towards normalizing the energy situation in Ecuador.

