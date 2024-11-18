J&K Congress Chief Karra Terms Governance In UT 'Hazy'

In an interview with PTI, Karra said the Congress is conducting a major exercise to analyse the reasons behind its recent Assembly poll debacle in the Jammu division, which promoted the party to form a fact-finding committee to interact with the Congress workers across the 10 districts of the region and submit its findings within a month.

“This (dual power setup) is not a permanent situation. Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing such a scenario for the first time, and it is a transitional phase. Those who are supposed to delegate powers and those expected to exercise them appear equally unsure about their roles. I think this issue might have already reached the constitutional experts or even the (Union) home ministry,” Karra told PTI.

While expressing optimism that the situation would be resolved soon, the Congress leader said,“The governance remains hazy. I am hopeful that clarity will emerge within a week or 10 days, but until then, everything remains unclear and uncertain.”

Karra also criticised the delay in issuing business rules for governance, saying,“It is ironic that even after one month (of government formation), the terms of governance have not been finalised. How can anyone perform effectively without having a clear understanding of power?”

Taking a jibe at the at the Centre, Karra said,“The one who is supposed to delegate powers is unwilling, while the one expected to take them wants everything. Some powers will remain with the lieutenant governor, but the prolonged delay in finalising the terms of business is making governance unclear. This issue could be resolved if the terms of reference are issued, which may happen any day.”

On Congress supporting National Conference, Karra emphasised that their backing is based on principles, not ministerial aspirations.

“Our focus is on restoring statehood (to J-K) because only then the laws imposed previously can be reviewed. While some of these laws are beneficial, the others are not people-friendly. Statehood is essential to address these concerns,” Karra said.

On Congress' strategy post the election debacle in Jammu, Karra called the results unexpected but praised the party's performance in Kashmir.

“We have constituted a high-level fact-finding committee to investigate the reasons behind the poll setback. They are currently visiting the districts, including Rajouri, and will submit a report within a month. Based on the findings, we will identify the weaknesses and take corrective actions,” he said.

Karra also said he has been engaging party workers across all levels, holding discussions and seeking feedback from them.

“We recently met senior party leaders and frontal organisations. On November 18, I will meet block-level presidents from four or five districts. Gradually, we aim to strengthen our connection at the grassroots level,” Karra said.

Stressing the importance of conveying the party's ideology to the people to counter divisive politics, the Congress leader said,“Defeating jingoism, religious fanaticism and rhetoric requires conviction and a deep connection with the people. This is a long fight, but I am committed to ensuring our ideals reach the grassroots.”

