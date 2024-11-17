Meduca Resumes Face-To-Face Classes Monday In Chiriquí In Some Areas Of The Province

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of Education (Meduca) through the Regional Educational Directorate of Chiriquí, reported through communication 014-24 that in-person classes will resume November 18, in most areas of the province. The decision follows the instructions of the Ministry of Government, the National COE and the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), after evaluating the weather conditions in the region. However, in-person classes will remain suspended in the districts of Boquete, Gualaca, Barú, Tierras Altas, Renacimiento and the Nuevo México district of Alanje. In these localities, the teaching staff has been asked to implement distance learning modalities to guarantee the continuity of learning and avoid the continued impact on the school calendar. Classes in Chiriquí have been suspended on several occasions this month due to inclement weather and the severe damage suffered by several communities. The letter reminded parents, students and teachers that for specific questions they can contact the directors of each educational center.

