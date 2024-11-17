HIMARS Strike Obliterates Russian Manpower Cluster In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A large group of enemy infantry was eliminated in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a HIMARS strike.

That's according to the Ground Forces Command , Ukrinform reports.

"Several dozen Russian KIAs, destroyed and damaged equipment – this is the result of HIMARS firepower as part of combat cooperation between 128th Separate Zakarpattia Mountaneering Assault Brigade and the Black Forest 15th Separate Brigade of Artillery Reconnaissance," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties in Ukraine since the large-scale invasion have been estimated at 720,880, including 1,640 killed or wounded in the past day.

Photo: Serhii Mykhalchuk, illustrative