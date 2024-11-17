Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Some 385 people were arrested and 497 were deported in the last four days due to residency violations, the of Interior announced.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) has inked an agreement with the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to preserve Ahmadi City's historic heritage.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti naval force would be running a live-ammunition exercise on Monday and Tuesday from 07:00 am to 06:00 pm local-time, said the on Sunday.

GAZA - The Israeli occupation's war machine continued its genocidal acts in Gaza, killing 70 Palestinians in central and northern Gaza Strip, said a Palestinian source.

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that nuclear talk with the West had become "limited", noting that the 2015 nuclear accord could not be revived in its current form.

BEIRUT - Israeli occupation's attacks on Lebanon continued unabated with its warplanes bombarding several cities, including the capital Beirut, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens others.

MOSCOW - Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, affirmed that the main key for settling the Ukraine conflict is the immediate lifting of western sanctions off Moscow.

ISLAMABAD - The attack on a paramilitary checkpoint in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province killed seven troops and six militants, said the military. (end)

