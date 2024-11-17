Our Focus Should Be Complete Elimination Of Terror Ecosystem: LG Sinha
Date
11/17/2024 7:08:24 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed on complete elimination of terrorism and the entire ecosystem supporting militants from the Union Territory for the development of the region.
Chairing a meeting of senior civil and Police officers here, he said exemplary action must be taken against those aiding and abetting the terror ecosystem.
ADVERTISEMENT
“With greater synergy and whole of government approach, our focus should be the complete elimination of terrorism and the entire ecosystem supporting it,” Sinha said, adding the officers should not rest until terrorists are wiped out.
ADVERTISEMENT
The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and deputy commissioners and SSPs of the Jammu division, among others, reviewed the progress of development projects and the security situation in the region, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.
Sinha told the officers that“wiping out terrorism from Jammu Kashmir will be your greatest contribution not only to the security aspect to establish peace but also in its development”.
Read Also
Science & Sanskar Both Equally Important: J&K LG
Security Agencies Conduct Mock Drill At J&K's Chenab Bridge
He emphasized the need for constant monitoring of project implementation and underlined the importance of speedy infrastructure development.
The L-G directed the Deputy Commissioners to take comprehensive measures for the expansion of public outreach programmes and saturation of all government schemes.
“Monitoring the saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes should remain our priority. Moreover, the implementation of holistic agriculture development programmes and promotion of entrepreneurial schemes like one-district-one-product could benefit a large section of the population,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17112024000215011059ID1108895046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.