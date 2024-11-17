عربي


Jordan Condemns Terror Attacks In Beazil

Jordan Condemns Terror Attacks In Beazil


11/17/2024 2:01:35 PM

Amman, November 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Sunday the two terrorist attacks that targeted the federal Supreme Court building and the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil.
Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with Brazil in confronting all forms of terrorism and violence that aim to destabilise security and stability.

