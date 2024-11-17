Jordan Condemns Terror Attacks In Beazil
11/17/2024 2:01:35 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Sunday the two terrorist attacks
that targeted the federal
Supreme Court building and the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil.
Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with Brazil in confronting all forms of terrorism
and violence that aim to destabilise security and stability.
