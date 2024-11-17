Jordan Condemns Terror Attacks In Beazil

Amman, November 17 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Sunday the two that targeted the Supreme Court building and the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil.Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with Brazil in confronting all forms of and violence that aim to destabilise security and stability.

