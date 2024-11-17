Culturide Morocco Cycling Tour Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Over 40 cycling and enthusiasts from Qatar and Morocco gathered Sunday in the historic heart of Marrakesh, kicking off the second annual CultuRide cycling tour in the presence of HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, HE of State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar Cycling Federation President Dr. Mohammed bin Jeham Al Kuwari, former Moroccan Olympic hurdles champion and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee Nawal El Moutawakel, and other senior officials from both countries.

This eagerly awaited event, a flagship of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, highlights the friendship through an inspiring journey across Morocco's diverse landscapes.

Led by well-known Qatari entrepreneur and athlete Ali bin Towar Al Kuwari, CultuRide: Morocco embodies the Year of Culture initiative's mission of deepening international ties through shared experiences. From November 1622, cyclists will cross over 600 kilometers of Morocco's famed landmarks and hidden gems and meet local communities along the way.

Al Kuwari noted, "CultuRide captures the essence of the Years of Culture initiative by creating meaningful connections through shared exploration. Each stop along the route from cities to secluded villages-offers an intimate view of Morocco's heritage, culture, and traditions, affirming our belief that these shared experiences build the strongest bonds between people, communities, and countries."

At the start line, Qatar Cycling Federation President Dr. Mohammed bin Jeham Al Kuwari, who is taking part in the tour, expressed his excitement about the upcoming journey, saying, "After last year's incredible trip in Indonesia, returning for CultuRide in Morocco is a privilege. This route is more challenging, but it brings us closer as a team and enriches our cultural understanding in profound ways."

The seven-day tour will take riders from iconic destinations like Marrakesh and Tangier to traditional Berber villages in the Atlas Mountains. Each stop has been thoughtfully curated to highlight Morocco's history, arts, and people, aligning with the Year of Culture's mission to promote cross-cultural exchange.

Beyond the athletic feat, CultuRide offers participants immersive experiences, including hands-on workshops and personal encounters with Moroccan residents. Throughout the journey, local Moroccan cyclists will join the tour, sharing unique insights into their communities and traditions, and providing an invaluable local perspective.

As a centerpiece of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, CultuRide celebrates the power of cultural exchange through sport, reinforcing the enduring friendship between Qatar and Morocco while showcasing how shared journeys can build understanding and create lasting memories.



