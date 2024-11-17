Kailash Gahlot Exit: BJP Goes On The Offensive Against 'Corrupt' AAP Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Demanding resignation of the“corrupt” Delhi government, the BJP on Sunday went on the offensive against the ruling AAP after Cabinet Kailash Gahlot stepped down blaming in Arvind Kejriwal's house renovation and failure in cleaning the Yamuna.

Hailing Gahlot's decision to resign in protest, Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva, said,“He has resigned on the issues which were raised by us. In a way, his resignation has confirmed the corruption charges we had levelled against the AAP government.”

“This is a clear confirmation, from within the AAP, of the fact that Arvind Kejriwal has looted public money in the name of renovation of Sheeshmahal (his former official residence on Flagstaff Road),” Sachdeva told IANS.

The Delhi BJP chief said no honest and upright leader would continue in the AAP party or back“corrupt” Kejriwal, he said.

"We had been saying from day one that the 'Sheeshmahal' and the luxury that Arvind Kejriwal has collected for himself will prove to be the last nail in his coffin, and it is going to prove to be so. Kailash Gehlot has just hinted at it," he said.

"Yamuna is our lifeline, but under Kejriwal, it has turned into a dirty drain despite Rs 8,500 crore being allocated for its rejuvenation. Kailash Gahlot's concerns reflect the sentiments of Delhiites, which, for long, have been demanded by the BJP," he added.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, a former AAP government minister and ex-party leader who had resigned from a Delhi Jal Board post alleging a scam in use of water tankers, said,“ Kailash Gahlot's bold step against 'Kejriwal gang's' loot and lies needs to be praised”.

Gahlot has clearly mentioned in his letter that his extreme step has been forced by the corruption in the AAP, said Mishra, adding that AAP workers are exiting the ruling party in all constituencies.

BJP's Jat leader and West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat complemented Gahlot for following his inner voice and revolting against corruption perpetrated by Arvind Kejriwal.

“By quitting as Delhi minister, Gahlot has proven his integrity and commitment to fight corruption,” he said.

The MP said,“AAP legislators and councillors are feeling suffocated in the corrupt party. Even in the recent mayor elections in MCD, eight AAP councillors supported the BJP candidate.”

“Delhi voters can now see how Arvind Kejriwal prevents leaders who want to serve people,” she said, adding that very soon many more leaders from the ruling party would follow in Gehlot's footsteps.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP National Secretary, said: "The time for AAP's exit from Delhi has come. The corrupt ship of Arvind Kejriwal is sinking and his trusted lieutenants like Kailash Gahlot are also deserting him."

In the name of cleaning the Yamuna, Kejriwal has pocketed Rs 8,000 crore and he has swindled crores of rupees under the garb of renovating his Sheeshmahal (former CM official residence), said Sirsa, adding that the countdown for the exit of Kejriwal and the AAP from Delhi has begun.

Gahlot, who held crucial portfolios like Home, Transport, IT, and Women and Child Development in the Delhi government, has been a long-time member of AAP.

Referring to controversies like "Sheeshmahal" (a term used by the BJP for the renovated Chief Minister's residence), Gahlot wrote, "These controversies make people doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi."