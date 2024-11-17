Iraqi Defense Ministry Announces Deaths Of 3 Army Personnel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Defense announced on Sunday the deaths of three personnel while on duty.

In a statement, the mentioned that three killed were a Staff Colonel, Colonel and a deputy officer, without adding any further details on the incident.

Local outlets said that the incident was caused by bomb explosion in Northern Baghdad.

The area is undergoing security operations and air strikes against remnants of so-called the Islamic State (IS/Daesh). (end)

