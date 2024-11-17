Iraqi Defense Ministry Announces Deaths Of 3 Army Personnel
Date
11/17/2024 5:08:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Defense Minister announced on Sunday the deaths of three army personnel while on duty.
In a statement, the Ministry mentioned that three killed were a Staff Colonel, Colonel and a deputy officer, without adding any further details on the incident.
Local media outlets said that the incident was caused by bomb explosion in Northern Baghdad.
The area is undergoing security operations and air strikes against remnants of so-called the Islamic State (IS/Daesh). (end)
ahh
MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.