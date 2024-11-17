Al Qadi And Haidan Shine In Hathab Round 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hamad Nasser Al Qadi delivered a stunning performance to claim victory in the Big Tour category during the fifth round of the Longines Hathab Tour at Qatar Equestrian Federation's (QEF) outdoor arena yesterday.

Riding the 12-year-old mare Happy Tina, Al Qadi posted an impressive error-free time of 59.96 seconds to secure the win.

Andre Sakakini, on Heavens Light H, finished second with a time of 60.46 seconds while Rashid Towaim Almarri and Navaronne took third place with a time of 61.90 seconds.

Hamad Nasser Al Qadi guides Happy Tina over a fence on his way to win the Big Tour event.

Director of the First Equestrian Team, Fahd Al Ameri, presented the trophies to the podium finishers.

Al Qadi also earned fourth place aboard Stella, while Cyrine Cherif, riding Triple T Calamando Blue, secured fifth.

In the Open Class, Hussain Saeed Haidan, astride D Saucedo, clocked a flawless 54.38 seconds to claim victory.

Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi, riding Mira, finished second with a time of 55.65 seconds, and Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari on Flexy Bel Z came third.

Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla, a member of the Qatar Equestrian Federation's Board of Directors, crowned the winners.

Earlier, Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari and 10-year-old Jack Sparrow triumphed in the Dressage – Medium Advanced category, followed by Jessica Waldon on San Francisco in second place and Michelle Grimes on Damon's Rubin (Dogajola IB) in third.

In the Preliminary Dressage Test, Maryam Khalid Al Marikhi, riding Rociero, took top honours, while Jassim Mohammed Al Fahd Al Kuwari and Kesslervanck PP claimed victory in the second category.

Faisal Al Kahla, Director of the Longines Championship, Hamza Al Kuwari, Director of Corporate Services at Al Shaqab, and dressage judge Yuri Romanov presented awards to the winners.