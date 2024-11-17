(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) Hong Kong's first spectacular pyrotechnic show at a shopping mall

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2024 - In a year that marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) is excited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. To mark these significant milestones, New Town Plaza hosted a dazzling pyrotechnic show, the first of its kind by a shopping mall in Hong Kong, featuring 2,024 dazzling fireworks that illuminated the sky of Sha Tin, providing a unique experience for local residents and visitors. In addition to the outdoor pyrotechnics display, the celebrations included festive illuminations, a themed market, and shopping rewards, creating a festive atmosphere that encouraged local spending and attracted tourists, showcasing Hong Kong as a city of endless discovery. The kick-off ceremony was officiated by Raymond Kwok, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties and Christopher Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties , as well as representatives from the Legislative Council, the Hong Kong SAR Liaison Office of the People's Republic of China, and the District Councils.





Sun Hung Kai Properties' New Town Plaza 40th anniversary celebration ceremony was officiated by Raymond Kwok, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties and Christopher Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Raymond Kwok said, "As a developer deeply committed to Hong Kong, SHKP has consistently taken proactive steps to support government policies. By leveraging the group's resources and strengths, we strive to drive economic development to contribute to the growth of Hong Kong. New Town Plaza, Hong Kong's first large-scale integrated project developed on a transit-oriented development (TOD) model, has served generations of Sha Tin residents and has been instrumental in transforming Sha Tin into the most populous district among the 18 districts in Hong Kong. With its superior and innovative facilities and services, New Town Plaza has become one of the busiest shopping malls in Hong Kong and a place for families across generations to have fun and create memorable moments there, in line with the SHKP's spirit of 'Building Homes with Heart'."





Mr. Raymond Kwok, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, gave a speech at the ceremony.

He added that, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China and the 40th anniversary of New Town Plaza, the Group is introducing mega events to the district in response to the government's call to boost the local economy. This includes hosting Hong Kong's first pyrotechnic show at a shopping mall and, with the support of government departments, organising a themed market in the outdoor spaces on the third and fifth floors. These initiatives are a response to the growing demand for outdoor and family activities after the pandemic and aim to create a joyful atmosphere, stimulate spending and help our tenants attract more business. They embody Central Government's spirit of "understanding, responding to and embracing changes". SHKP hopes this series of events will set a precedent for flexible use of other malls' outdoor and open spaces in the future, creating more enjoyable experiences for visitors, boosting the retail market and driving the local event economy.





New Town Plaza hosted a dazzling pyrotechnic show, the first of its kind by a shopping mall in Hong Kong, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

40 years of growth in Sha Tin and Hong Kong: continuous innovation and mall improvements give back to the community



SHKP is committed to developing premium properties and contributing to Hong Kong's economic development. In the 1980s, SHKP made a significant investment in the development of New Town Plaza, in line with the government's new town development plan – a move that demonstrated its unwavering confidence in the future of Hong Kong and the country. Completed in 1984, New Town Plaza in Sha Tin has become a landmark for new towns in the New Territories. The success of its TOD model has served as a valuable blueprint for subsequent new town projects. For 40 years, New Town Plaza has evolved alongside Sha Tin, introducing countless Hong Kong firsts, establishing many memorable attractions, achieving world record-breaking footfall and becoming a key hub for shopping and entertainment in Hong Kong.



New Town Plaza is a large shopping mall in the heart of Sha Tin. It is part of a mega development that also includes an office building, a hotel and residential properties. With direct access to a major public transport hub that includes Sha Tin MTR station, it serves the daily needs of residents. Since its opening, New Town Plaza has quickly established itself as a landmark and remains an important hub for living, working, shopping and transportation, serving residents and tourists alike. SHKP continuously upgrades New Town Plaza's facilities in response to market changes. From Hong Kong's first indoor musical fountain and the family-friendly theme park "Snoopy's World" to recent additions like the large-scale outdoor children's playground "Dino Park", the entertainment zone "Play Park" and the pet-friendly "Pets Park", SHKP is dedicated to creating unforgettable moments of fun for local residents and visitors.



Dazzling pyrotechnic and musical show lights up the Sha Tin night sky for the first time: an all-day carnival kicks off the festivities



To mark the 40th anniversary of New Town Plaza, a two-month celebration began yesterday. The mall hosted a grand carnival from midday, featuring an all-day live busking performance, face painting, magic and clown shows. There was a giveaway of 40th-anniversary themed balloons, candy floss and popcorn, along with various creative workshops, where over a hundred of shoppers took part in making their own handmade crafts in celebration of the 40th anniversary, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the mall.



The highlighted mega event, a spectacular pyrotechnic show, took place last night at Chill Park, Level 3 Outdoor podium, Phase 1, with 2,024 fireworks lighting up the Sha Tin sky with Christmas lighting decorations, special lighting effects and music.



Tenants have teamed up with New Town Plaza to promote local spending, with the Just Buy Weeks promotion running until 26 November. Over 100 brands in areas including beauty, personal care, jewellery, fashion, sports and home appliances are offering more than 300 shopping discounts of up to 80% for the anniversary. Sha Tin residents, residents of selected estates, office workers and students can enjoy shopping and dining discounts to celebrate the mall's 40th anniversary, helping to promote the local economy.



Christmas Lighting Ceremony: four stunning photo spots and a festive atmosphere



As the festive season approaches, New Town Plaza has created a "Winter Wonderland" for visitors from now until 1 January 2025, with the official lighting ceremony taking place tonight. Highlights include a 13-metre-tall Christmas tree; a 2,000-square-foot indoor ice rink with falling snow and dazzling lighting effects for a romantic skating experience; and a Santa Claus installation inspired by the legendary Spirit of Sha Tin, Hong Kong's first domestically built aircraft and numerous photo opportunities at the Entrance Arena on the 1st floor of Phase 1, providing a unique experience for local and visiting residents and tourists.



A series of 40th anniversary events: Beer & Dine Carnival, Community Gallery and Grand Countdown Party



After the dazzling pyrotechnics and Christmas installations, the 40th anniversary celebrations at SHK ' s New Town Plaza will continue with a series of events over the next two months. These include a Beer & Wine Carnival, outdoor yoga workshops and busking performances, offering visitors a weekend of entertainment and fun.



To further encourage residents to enjoy the festive season in Hong Kong, New Town Plaza will host its annual Grand Countdown event on New Year's Eve, inviting residents to join popular idols in a spectacular performance of song and dance as they count down to 2025.



New Town Plaza has shared 40 years with Sha Tin, witnessing the transformation of the area and promoting community development. This year, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, New Town Plaza has collaborated with local illustrator Carmen Ng and students from schools with 40years of history in Sha Tin to create the Community Gallery. Using vibrant colours, they depict Sha Tin landmarks and the new look of New Town Plaza. A frequent visitor to Sha Tin since her school days, Carmen has a deep affection for the area. This event not only showcases her interpretation of the Sha Tin community but also aims to share her creative experience with students, encouraging the younger generation to pursue their artistic dreams.



