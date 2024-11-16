(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At a G20 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, made headlines by publicly confronting tech mogul Elon Musk, now a close advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



During a panel on combating misinformation and regulating social media, Janja didn't mince words. From the audience, she declared, "Fuck you, Elon Musk," a statement that drew applause but could strain Brazil-U.S. relations.



Janja emphasized the need for global cooperation in regulating social networks, arguing that individual countries can't tackle the issue alone.



She called for U.S. involvement, but her blunt approach toward Musk, who will head the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency , highlights a disconnect with the upcoming U.S. administration.



[video width="886" height="486" mp4=""][/video]



In her impromptu speech, Janja praised Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. She referred to him as a key ally in the fight against fake news. This comment alludes to recent tensions between Moraes and Musk, which led to a temporary block of X in Brazil.



Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a dismissive "LOL," underscoring his indifference to the First Lady's outburst. By voicing such strong opinions on an international stage, Janja may have inadvertently jeopardized Brazil's global standing and its ability to collaborate on critical issues.

Brazil's First Lady Says 'Fuck You, Elon Musk' at G20 While Trump Praises Argentina's President

Meanwhile, a contrasting scene unfolded at Mar-a-Lago, where President-elect Trump warmly welcomed Argentina's President Javier Milei. Trump praised Milei's efforts, saying, "The job you've done is incredible.



Make Argentina Great Again. He's a MAGA person." Milei reciprocated, calling Trump's victory "the greatest political comeback in history" and evidence that "the forces of heaven are on our side."



These events highlight a shifting geopolitical landscape in South America. While Argentina strengthens ties with the Trump administration, Brazil risks isolation by misreading the global room.



Brazil's First Lady Says 'Fuck You, Elon Musk' at G20 While Trump Praises Argentina's President

MENAFN16112024007421016031ID1108893327