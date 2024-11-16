Egypt's PM Madbouly To Open Cairo ICT 2024 Sunday

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly will open the Cairo ICT 2024 and on Sunday, 17 November, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The event, running until 20 November at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors and more than 600 exhibitors.

This 28th edition of Cairo ICT, themed“The Next Wave,” will highlight the latest technological advancements and future trends shaping industries, economies, and societies. Organised by Trade Fairs International, a subsidiary of United Services, under the patronage of President Al-Sisi and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, the event comprises several key exhibitions.

The conference will feature the 11th PAFIX Payment Technologies and Digital Inclusion Exhibition (sponsored by the Central Bank of Egypt); the 6th IntelliCities international Smart Cities and Digital Infrastructure Exhibition; the 3rd Satcom Satellite Communications Exhibition; and the 4th Connecta International Youth Technology Exhibition, which will include Shennovates, a forum for female innovators aged 14-24. This year also marks the launch of AIDC, the first exhibition and conference in the Middle East and Africa dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and cloud computing.

Over four days, Cairo ICT 2024 will host workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by global technology experts. Key topics include the impact of AI on data centres; practical cybersecurity training; blockchain and cryptocurrencies; smart city development; and integrating innovation into the Internet of Things. Further sessions will explore AI's effects on cloud computing and data centres; big data analytics; next-generation communications; satellite technology innovations; and practical applications of AI and machine learning.

The event boasts a wide range of sponsors, including Dell Technologies, E-Finance for Digital and Financial Investments, Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), Huawei, Orange Egypt, EgyptAir, Telecom Egypt, Mastercard, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Fortinet, I&N Enterprise, Benya Group, Khazna, Seychelles, Shaker Group, ICT Misr, IoT Misr, Network International, Cassava Technologies, and Egypt Trust.

Organisers envision Cairo ICT 2024 as a key platform uniting technological innovation with Egypt's broader digital transformation strategy. The anticipated high attendance and significant exhibitor participation underscore its potential to foster innovation and partnerships within the technology sector.