QRCS Concludes Its Annual Scientific Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 2nd Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Annual Scientific concluded Saturday.

The three day conference held under the theme“Gastrointestinal Disorders in Primary Care, was organised in strategic partnership with the of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Corporation.

The event was attended by 35 speakers, 15 facilitators, and 624 participants from QRCS and other primary healthcare providers in Qatar.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Hamad al-Mohannadi, member of the Shura Council, Abdullah Ibrahim al-Emadi, assistant undersecretary, Common Services Affairs at MoPH, Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, director of Non- Communicable Diseases Prevention Programmes at MoPH, among others.

In a recorded speech, Yousef bin Ali al-Khater, president of QRCS, said,“Almost one year ago, we met at the 1st QRCS Annual Scientific Conference. Back then, we were just taking our first steps on this path. Today, we meet again on more solid ground, with better experience and a clearer vision. The conference proved itself among doctors and specialists as an innovative platform for learning, development, and exchange of experience”.

Al-Khater emphasised QRCS's auxiliary role in supporting the Qatari healthcare system, undertaking several national, social, and developmental responsibilities, such as operating Workers' Health Centres, EMS ambulance fleet, training and awareness-raising events by the Training and Development Centre, contribution to the national Covid-19 control efforts, and supporting the health authorities in the medical coverage of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He also referred to QRCS's large-scale international healthcare outreach in many conflict and poor zones.

The conference agenda involved two interactive pre-conference workshops on“Management of Dyspepsia in Primary Health Care Setting” and“Approach to Abnormal Liver Function”.

Other topics discussed during the conference included Qatar National Health Strategy 2024-2030, National Colon Cancer Early Detecting Programme, prevalence of hepatitis among migrant workers in Qatar, gastrointestinal disorders in QRCS WHCs, gastroesophageal reflux disease, among others.

