Margex Announces A Charting Partnership With Tradingview

Margex integrates TradingView to simplify analysis for users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex , a trading boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is excited to announce a charting partnership with TradingView to elevate user experience.

Margex is excited to integrate TradingView charts into its platform, enabling traders to benefit from the best-in-class visual analysis tools.

This partnership aims to provide Margex users with seamless access to TradingView's advanced charting tools, enhancing the best trading experience and empowering well-informed decisions in the market.

Margex users can enjoy a TradingView-like trading experience through this product partnership, which includes 100+ technical indicators, 110+ drawing tools, and 17+ chart types without leaving the Margex platform.

This collaboration further solidifies Margex's commitment to ensuring its users of all kinds have access to a secure, user-friendly trading experience.

Margex Adds DOGE as Withdrawal and Deposit Option

Marge has also included Dogecoin (DOGE) as an instant withdrawal and deposit option in addition to other existing options, such as KAS and TON to enable users to carry out transactions seamlessly.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

Follow Margex on Facebook , Twitter , Telegram , Discord , and YouTube , or join the Margex team .

About TradingView

TradingView is an acclaimed charting and trading platform used by a vibrant community of over 80 million traders worldwide who gather to chat, chart, and trade the international markets.

The platform ambitiously yet consistently empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive market analysis suite, and a proprietary programming language.

Beyond premier user experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and trading integrations with selected partners.

