Arab Parliament Slams Global Acquiescence To Israeli Occupation Atrocities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi on Saturday astringently rapped international silence on the crimes of Israeli forces against Palestinians as fueling intolerance and hatred.

He said in a press statement marking the International Day for Tolerance that it is essential to promote the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence at national, regional and international levels, particularly amid large-scale conflicts and disputes worldwide.

He underlined that the world urgently needs to ensure tolerance in a bid to fight hatred and intolerance that stimulates and prolongs conflicts.

Al-Yamahi regretted that this year's celebration marking the International Day for Tolerance comes in the light of tragic conditions lived by the Palestinian people who have been under more than a year of an unprecedented genocidal war and brutal massacres.

The Arab Parliament's president called on the international community, primarily the UN Security Council (UNSC) and concerned countries, to take up due humanitarian, moral, political and legal responsibilities by halting these massacres and backing tolerance. (end)

