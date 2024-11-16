Rpost's Rmail Gateway Gets Smarter With AI-Driven Email And Attachment Security

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost has enhanced its RMail Gateway with advanced linguistic AI that reads content in email messages and attachments to make real-time decisions for secure and compliant delivery. The AI-powered gateway can encrypt messages for privacy, double encrypt for secrecy, provide proof of delivery, or monitor emails for cybercriminal activity at the recipient's end.



RMail Gateway's latest capabilities include reading and processing content from various formats-DOC, XLS, PDF, and more-to ensure intelligent security and compliance decisions. Unlike traditional systems, RMail AI transforms outbound email into a security-centric tool while maintaining user privacy.



“With RMail Gateway AI, businesses can automate email security based on contextual content analysis, ensuring compliance, privacy, and protection against cyber threats,” says RPost CEO Zafar Khan.



RPost provides white-glove onboarding services, making RMail Gateway AI easy to set up for businesses globally. Its GDPR-compliant infrastructure ensures regional data processing where needed.



Discover the future of secure email with RMail Gateway. Learn more on the RPost website.



for more information:



Company :-RPost

User :- RPost Inc

Email :...

Url :-