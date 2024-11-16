Donald Trump Plans To 'Weaponise' US Judiciary For 'Vengeance' With Matt Gaetz's Nomination? Dick Durbin Says..

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senator Dick Durbin, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has voiced strong concerns over the appointments made by President-elect Donald for key roles in the Justice Department . Durbin accused Donald Trump of attempting to "weaponise" the department, suggesting that his selection of controversial figures like Matt Gaetz and his personal attorneys indicates a broader strategy to use the Justice Department for vengeance.

“Donald Trump viewed the Justice Department as his personal law firm during his first term, and these selections – his personal attorneys – are poised to do his bidding,” Durbin said in a statement, stressing that the American people deserve a Justice Department that upholds“equal justice under the law.”

The announcement that Matt Gaetz, the former Florida Congressman who faced a long-running Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations, would serve as attorney general has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Gaetz, who had denied any wrongdoing, resigned from office following Trump's announcement. This came as the House Ethics Committee is set to release a final report on the matter, which would include testimony from a woman who accused Gaetz of having sex with her when she was 17 in Florida.

In further developments, Donald Trump has selected two of his criminal defence attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emily Bove , for prominent positions within the Justice Department.

Blanche, who has led three of Trump's four major criminal case trials, has been nominated for the deputy attorney general position – the department's second-highest role.

Emily Bove, who has also represented Trump, will serve as principal associate deputy attorney general. Trump announced that Bove would temporarily assume the role of acting deputy attorney general while awaiting Blanche's Senate confirmation.