LAZYDAYS ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE, CONFERENCE CALL, AND SEC FORM 10-Q FILING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, ("Lazydays," the "Company," "we" or "us") (NasdaqCM: GORV) today announced that it will release its third-quarter fiscal year 2024 results to the public immediately after close on Monday, November 18, 2024. The Company will also file its SEC Form 10-Q on the same day.

A call to discuss the results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The call will also include commentary on the comprehensive recapitalization and strategic asset sales announced today.

The conference call access information is below. A replay will be available on the Lazydays website at:

Conference call information:

Date: November 19, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In:

877-407-8029 / +1 201-689-8029

Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

Webcast:



Call meTM:



About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, the benefits of the transactions described herein, the future financial performance of the Company following such transactions and statements regarding the planned rights offering.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements, in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.

Contact

[email protected]



SOURCE Lazydays RV

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED