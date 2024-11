(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, as of 17:00, about 400 apartments in three districts were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 15.

The Odesa City Council wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary data, as of 17:00, 295 apartments in 35 houses were damaged in Odesa: in the Prymorskyi district - 79 apartments in eight houses, in the Khadzhybeiskyi district - 18 apartments in five houses,” the statement says.

The city council noted that the inspection of apartments in the Khadzhybeiskyi and Prymorskyi districts is still ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed and at least ten others were wounded in Odesa as a result of the Russian strikes on November 14.