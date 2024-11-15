Cisco To Participate In RBC Conference
Date
11/15/2024 4:16:01 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following event with the financial community. This session will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at .
No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.
Cisco at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global TMIT Conference
Nov 20, 2024
8:20 a.m. PT / 11:20 a.m. ET
Cisco Speaker:
Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Mark Patterson, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer
Moderator:
Matthew Hedberg, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at
. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Sami Badri
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
469-420-4834
|
408-930-8548
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15112024003732001241ID1108891424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.