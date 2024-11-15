Cisco To Participate In RBC Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following event with the community. This session will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at .

No new financial information will be discussed on this call.

Cisco at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global TMIT Conference

Nov 20, 2024

8:20 a.m. PT / 11:20 a.m. ET

Cisco Speaker:

Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Mark Patterson, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer

Moderator:

Matthew Hedberg, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

About Cisco

