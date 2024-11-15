Only 2 Hours From Tokyo! Come Meet The Niigata Limited Edition Hello Kitty! The Hello Kitty × Hello Niigata Campaign Has Begun! Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
11/15/2024 2:41:19 PM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
NIIGATA, JAPAN -
Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - From October 27th, 2024 through February 28th, 2025, major tourist areas within Niigata Prefecture are running a social media campaign to give away items with Hello Kitty, the cat loved around the world. The campaign features a Hello Kitty that can only be found in Niigata.
MENAFN15112024003551001712ID1108891214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.