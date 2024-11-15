Investornewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Achieves Key Milestones With First Gold Production And Robust Q3 Results
Date
11/15/2024
G mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) reported its inaugural financial and production results for Q3 2024, achieving significant milestones, including the first Gold pour and commercial production launch at the Tocantinzinho (“TZ”) gold mine, along with the Acquisition of Brazil's CentroGold project. The company produced 22,071 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of $1,226 per ounce and sold 17,144 ounces at an average price of $2,508 per ounce. This generated $43 million in revenue, $24.3 million in net income, and $25.7 million in EBITDA. As G Mining transitions to a multi-asset producer, it plans to scale production at TZ, advance the feasibility study for Oko West, and finalize the CentroGold acquisition.
About G Mining Ventures Corp.
G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.
