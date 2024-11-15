Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Knob For The Olympus Endoscope (OSW-106)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a sterile processing technician, and I thought there could be a better knob design for an Olympus

endoscope," said an inventor, from Hayward, Calif., "so I invented the LAWTHER. My design may allow physicians to more easily turn the knob with less pain and strain."

The invention provides an improved knob for an Olympus endoscope. In doing so, it would allow doctors to perform colonoscopies or gastrointestinal procedures with greater ease. As a result, it helps prevent hand fatigue. The invention features an ergonomic and efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for surgical facilities.

