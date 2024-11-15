Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Announces Acquisition Of Midwest Solar Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Acquisition Amplifies Regional Offerings, Delivering Targeted Support to Midwest Solar + Storage Professionals

Intersolar & Storage North America (IESNA) , the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced the of Midwest Solar (MWSE). The acquisition reinforces IESNA's commitment to providing quality connections, resources, and knowledge in support of the energy transition both nationally and regionally. Jake Rozmaryn, former Midwest Solar Expo Executive Director, will transition into an advisory role and Sharona Kohn will continue as Conference Director.

"Midwest Solar Expo was founded to illuminate the future of the renewable energy market in the Midwest and now becomes our second regional expansion following Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas, which is set to launch November 19-20, 2024 in Austin," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "MWSE's platform has focused on the intersection of policy, finance, technology, and business model innovation in the Midwest, and its growing exhibition targets the region's specific challenges, offering professionals the tools they need to successfully navigate this ever-changing market."

"Intersolar & Energy Storage North America's reach, reputation, and impact within the solar + storage industry is unparalleled," said Jake Rozmaryn, Executive Director & Cofounder, Midwest Solar Expo. "With its customer-focused approach, expansive global network, and deep bench of resources, I'm confident Midwest Solar Expo will flourish and expand under IESNA's direction-providing even greater value to Midwest Solar Expo's attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, and partners in the years to come."

This acquisition builds upon prior investment in the renewable energy industry by IESNA producer, Diversified Communications

of Portland, Maine. Since acquiring Intersolar North America in 2019, the international trade show and conference producer has grown its Clean Energy portfolio to include Energy Storage North America, the Smart Energy Decisions network, Net Zero Forum ,

Renewable Energy Forum , Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas -and now Midwest Solar Expo.

Grimes, McGovern & Associates was the exclusive advisor to Midwest Solar Expo in the transaction.

Midwest Solar Expo will be next held June 9-11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Get the latest news by signing up for event updates here .

About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit

intersolar .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more:

.

Midwest Solar Expo

[email protected]



