Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Video Game Controller (OSK-586)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new wireless controller for various game platforms that would not feature the joysticks and directional pad, action, and trigger buttons typically found on conventional controllers," said an inventor, from New Orleans, La., "so I invented the ELECTRONICS. My innovative design allows for improved performance and functionality compared to traditional controllers and its wireless capabilities allows it to connect to various devices."

The invention provides an improved design for a video gaming controller. In doing so, it would be more reliable and responsive than traditional designs. As a result, it eliminates the need for buttons that can become clogged with dust and may stick when pressed. It could also feature wireless technology which would allow it to connect to a variety of tablets and devices for innovative performance driven gameplay. The invention features an innovative and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-586, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED