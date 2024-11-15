Medline Is Named Winner Of 23Rd Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Medline's OptiView® Transparent Dressing with HydroCoreTM recognized for aiding in pressure injury prevention

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline , a market-leading and supplier of medical supplies and solutions , has been named one of the winners of the 23rd annual Chicago Innovation Awards for its newest addition to the company's advanced wound care portfolio, OptiView® Transparent Dressing with HydroCoreTM .

Medline was one of just 20 innovators to receive a Chicago Innovation Award on November 14th. The company's OptiView® Transparent Dressing with HydroCoreTM Technology empowers caregivers to spot skin texture, color variances and early signs of breakdown without lifting the dressing.

The annual Chicago Innovation Awards is the Chicago region's foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year. Medline was one of just 20 innovators honored at this year's event, which took place on Thursday, November 14th at the UIC Forum.

"Medline is honored to receive an innovation award in our home market. Everything we do is focused on providing healthcare providers with solutions to provide high quality patient care. The feedback we received from nurses nationwide helped us take their insights to create a clinically effective solution for pressure injury prevention.

OptiView is an exciting addition to our portfolio," said Bruce Shapiro, vice president of product management for Medline Advanced Wound Care.

Hospital-acquired pressure injuries are a financial burden on healthcare systems, with treatment costs ranging from $3 billion to $11 billion annually . Traditional routine skin assessments in the hospital require clinicians to remove the wound dressing multiple times per day and put additional stress on the dressing's adhesive and the patient's underlying skin. Medline introduced

OptiView

to empower caregivers to spot skin texture, color variances and early signs of breakdown without lifting the dressing. The innovative clear island allows for immediate visibility of the underlying skin, while the HydroCore Technology uses a gel center to help redistribute pressure and draw heat away from the skin to create a cooling effect.

"We're proud to award Medline's OptiView with a 2024 Chicago Innovation Award. This first-of-its-kind product is creating new value for caregivers and never before has a product addressed such an unmet need in wound care. We applaud Medline for its commitment creating this innovative solution that is bringing a positive impact to the healthcare industry,"

said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation.

"The Chicago region continues to be a global leader in innovation," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of the awards with Chicago journalist Dan Miller. "The 2024 winners are solving unmet needs and making a difference in healthcare, finance, the environment, artificial intelligence, education, consumer products, energy, manufacturing, social services, economic development, food, and government."













