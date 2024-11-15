NCRF And Pomona USD Partner On College, Career & Community Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inaugural, community-wide event, on November 16 th, features access to college resources and scholarships for local students.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is partnering with Pomona Unified School District to present College, Career & Community Day on Saturday, November 16th , at 1460 E. Holt Avenue, Entrance 2 & 3, Pomona, CA 91767, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The inaugural event, open to Pomona-area students and their families, features resources and activities to encourage attendees to“Find Your Future”.With several community colleges, universities, trade schools, and military branches in attendance, students will be exposed to a wide variety of pathways for their future. The Pomona College, Career & Community Day offers an ideal platform for information and connections in the form of workshops, scholarship presentations, raffles and entertainment.“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Pomona Unified School District (PUSD) to promote educational pathways and possibilities. With their deep commitment to college and career readiness, PUSD is an ideal partner. Together, we share a mission to make college a reality for the students weserve especially underserved and underrepresented students,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.For more information, including sponsorship/partnership opportunities, visit or call 909-396-0151.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who has begun its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 600,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! .Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundation.Subscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: .About the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now embarking on its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, Movement Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

