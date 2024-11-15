Gas Separation Membrane Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The gas separation membrane market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.29 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as industrial expansion, environmental regulations, oil and gas exploration, and heightened environmental awareness in manufacturing, water treatment processes, and food and beverage processing.

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The gas separation membrane market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $3.34 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth during the forecast period is driven by advancements in the hydrogen economy, the electronics manufacturing sector, air separation processes for industrial gases, developments in the pulp and paper industry, a rising demand for clean energy, and waste-to-energy conversion initiatives. Key trends expected in the forecast period include the use of polymer membrane technologies, carbon capture and storage (CCS), hollow fiber membranes, metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes, and air separation units (ASUs).

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Gas Separation Membrane Market?

The increasing demand for biogas is fueling the growth of the gas separation membrane market. Biogas, which consists of methane, carbon dioxide, and small quantities of other gases, is produced through the anaerobic decomposition of organic matter in environments devoid of oxygen. The demand for biogas is on the rise due to heightened concerns about environmental safety and the need for sustainable energy sources. Gas separation membranes play a crucial role in the production of biogas.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Gas Separation Membrane Market?

Major companies operating in the gas separation membrane market report are Schlumberger Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, Atlas Copco AB, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., UBE Corporation, Honeywell UOP LLC, Chart Industries Inc., GKN Powder Metallurgy Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Gas Separation Membrane Market Size?

Major companies operating in the gas separation membrane market are focused on developing innovative solutions such as CO2 mini module separators. CO2 separator systems are technologies designed to selectively capture and separate carbon dioxide (CO2) from gas mixtures, typically in industrial processes, power plants, and other sources of emissions..

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market?

1) By Product Type: Polyimide And Polyaramid, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate, Other Products

2) By Module: Hollow Fiber, Spiral Wound, Plate And Frame, Other Modules

3) By Application: Nitrogen Generation And Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Vapor/Gas Separation, Vapor/Vapor Separation, Air Dehydration, Other Application

4) By End Use Industry: Chemical, Oil And Gas Industry, Electric Power, Food And Beverages, Other End Use Industry

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific is Leading The Gas Separation Membrane Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gas separation membrane market in 2023. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in this market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the gas separation membrane market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Gas Separation Membrane Market?

A gas separation membrane is utilized when there is a pressure differential between the incoming raw material and the product outlet, with gases being separated based on factors such as membrane pore size and particle diameter. This technology is employed in ammonia plants, petrochemical industries, natural gas processing facilities, and other sectors to separate gases like hydrogen and nitrogen in ammonia production, as well as hydrogen and hydrocarbons in petrochemical processes, among other applications.

