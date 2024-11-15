Jammu To Have Dedicated Railway Division: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 15 (IANS) Union of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that J&K's Jammu city will have a dedicated railway division with the approval of the Railway Ministry.

Jammu is the main centre for nearly 20 million pilgrims, who come each year to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Dr Jitendra Singh said in a series of posts on X,“Heartening news for #Jammu to set up exclusive Division Headquarter at Jammu."

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally overseeing the progress of railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Dr Singh emphasised PM Modi's dedication to strengthening Jammu's railway facilities, which will become an important junction when the Kashmir Valley connects with the rest of India by rail for the first time.

The decision follows a proposal by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president, Arun Gupta.

After discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dr Singh shared, "The matter was taken up with Railways Minister Sh @AshwiniVaishnaw ji. I am glad to share the update that the Railway Ministry has accepted the proposal and initiated the process for the same.”

The delegation of Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry has said in its letter to the railway minister that giving full-fledged division status to Jammu will not only streamline the running of trains but will also create new avenues of employment opportunities for the locals.

At present, Jammu is under the Firozpur division of Northern Railways.

Jammu city has been the gateway of tourism, industry and other economic activities for the landlocked Kashmir valley.

Traditionally, Jammu businesses benefitted from the over 150-year-old royal practice of shifting the seat of governance between the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu on a six-monthly basis.

Through this practice, thousands of Kashmiris connected with officialdom and work at different levels of offices would come to Jammu in connection with employment and official work.

The practice of shifting offices between Srinagar and Jammu was called the 'Darbar Move'. This practice was stopped by the Lt Governor administration.

After coming to power, the National Conference government has promised to resume the 'Darbar Move'.