Tesery Announces 2024 Black Friday Sale On Tesla Accessories

Tesery's 2024 Black Friday Sale offers up to 15% off Tesla accessories, including spoilers and steering wheels, plus free world and exclusive deals.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tesery, a well-known retailer of aftermarket accessories for Tesla vehicles, has launched its 2024 Black Friday Sale, running from November 1 through November 29, 2024. The sale offers Tesla owners discounts across a wide range of tesla accessories , including performance upgrades, aesthetic enhancements, and essential accessories for Tesla vehicles, including Model 3, Model 3 Highland, Model S, Model Y, Model X, and Cybertruck.As part of its Black Friday promotion, Tesery is offering a range of discounts on its product selection. Customers can use the following codes and promotions:1,10% Off Sitewide: Customers can receive a 10% discount on all products across the site by using the discount code“BFCM”.2,Free Global Shipping on Orders Over $149: Orders over $149 will qualify for free global shipping, allowing Tesla owners worldwide to benefit from the sale.3,15% Off Orders Over $500: Purchases totaling $500 or more are eligible for a 15% discount when using the code“BF15”.4,Free Portable Car Tool Kit on Orders Over $1200: Customers who place orders exceeding $1200 will receive a free portable car tool kit valued at $299.5,Weekly Flash Deals: Tesery will offer weekly flash deals on selected products during the duration of the sale. These limited-time offers provide additional opportunities for savings on popular items.Among the highlighted products during the Black Friday sale are Tesla Model 3 spoiler , designed to enhance the vehicle's aerodynamics and appearance, and Tesla steering wheel , which provide Tesla owners with a range of options to personalize their vehicles. Tesery offers accessories made from materials such as carbon fiber and premium leather, which aim to improve both the look and performance of the vehicle.In addition, Tesery offers a variety of performance-related upgrades, such as carbon fiber parts and other products designed to improve the driving experience. These products cater to Tesla enthusiasts looking to optimize their vehicles for better handling, comfort, and overall performance.“Aftermarket accessories for Tesla vehicles continue to be in high demand, and this sale provides customers with an opportunity to purchase high-quality parts at discounted prices,” said John Smith, CEO at Tesery.“With a focus on performance and design, Tesery's range of products helps Tesla owners personalize and enhance their vehicles.”Tesery is a leading provider of aftermarket accessories for Tesla vehicles. The company specializes in high-quality parts and accessories that help Tesla owners personalize and upgrade their vehicles to suit their needs. Tesery is known for offering a wide selection of products for a variety of Tesla models, ensuring high standards of quality and customer satisfaction.For more information about the 2024 Black Friday Sale and to explore the full range of Tesla accessories available, visit tesery.

Tesery - Tesla Premium Accessories Store

