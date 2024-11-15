عربي


CCD: Combat Situation In Kursk Region Stable, North Korean Troops Not Involved In Assaults

11/15/2024 12:11:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have stabilized the combat situation in Russia's Kursk region, and North Korean troops have not yet participated in assault operations.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, shared this update on
Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, the situation in the Kursk region is stable, though the Russian military retains the capacity to attempt further assaults. Their recent reconnaissance efforts by fire were unsuccessful, resulting in losses in both equipment and personnel," he said.

Kovalenko also reported that while North Korean troops are present in the area, they have not engaged in assault operations.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

MENAFN15112024000193011044ID1108889131


