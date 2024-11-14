RYVYL Reports Q3 2024 Results

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment for the diverse international markets, reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

RYVYL Co-founder and CEO Fredi Nisan “In the third quarter of 2024, we achieved sequential revenue growth, driven by consistently strong international performance, which offset some challenges in U.S. operations. Our International revenue grew a robust 96% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, even with two European software integrations postponed to Q4 2024. In October, these two European partners started launching on the new platforms, marking a pivotal achievement that sets the stage for continued expansion in the region.

“In North America, momentum is also building as our first licensing partner nears launch, and we're rapidly expanding our pipeline of licensing opportunities. Our recent successes in banking-as-a-service, acquiring, and payment processing have opened up exciting new relationships poised to drive substantial volume well into 2025. We're energized by RYVYL's accelerating growth trajectory as we head into the fourth quarter, and we believe that 2025 will be a breakthrough year.

“Additionally, if we are able to consummate the transactions contemplated in our recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) for balance sheet restructuring, we believe that this will reinforce our financial position and also increase our future financial flexibility. We believe we are well-positioned to execute on our growth plans and are confident in the tremendous value we are creating for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”



Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Operating Business Development Highlights

Technology Integrations :



Successfully completed integration with ACI Worldwide in July, enhancing processing speed and strengthening security.

Deployed new payment software with First Data, empowering RYVYL to operate as a payment facilitator while broadening our service capabilities. Expanded our global reach by launching Visa Direct services in a thirteenth country, increasing our footprint in key international markets.



Product Expansion :



Rolled out the latest generation of our flagship payment software, featuring an upgraded NanoKard platform that enables cashless and secure transactions for merchants. Launched Northeast Merchant Systems (NEMS) Core, specifically optimized for high-margin processing in U.S. markets, providing enhanced value for our clients.

Strategic Partnerships :

Signed a key agreement with a processing and onboarding partner in the U.S., initially supporting 1,000 merchants with the potential for significant expansion.



Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024



Revenue : Third quarter 2024 revenue totaled $12.6 million, driven largely by $9.8 million from RYVYL EU. This compares to $17.5 million in revenue during the same period in 2023, of which $5.0 million was generated by RYVYL EU.

Processing Volume : In the third quarter of 2024, processing volume rose 31% to $1,123 million, compared to $858 million in the third quarter of 2023. International operations accounted for $952 million, a significant increase from $517 million the previous year, fueled by strong growth across multiple verticals, particularly through our Independent Sales Organizations (“ISO”) and partnership network, as well as expanded offerings in global payments processing and banking-as-a-service. In North America, processing volume totaled $171 million, down from $341 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting the impact of shifts in a specific niche industry customer base that reduced acquiring business volume in early 2024.

Cost of Revenue : Cost of revenue was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, down from $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to reduced processing activity in North America, partially offset by higher processing volumes in the International segment.

Gross Margin : Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 38.5%, a slight increase from 38.2% in Q3 2023, reflecting consistent cost management and operational efficiency.

Operating Expenses : Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to $7.3 million, compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. This reduction was driven by streamlined general and administrative (G&A) costs, lower professional fees, and more focused R&D spending, reflecting our commitment to operational efficiency.

Other Expense : Other expense rose to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, up from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by changes in debt discount accretion and adjustments in the fair value of derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was negative $1.7 million, compared to a positive $0.05 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting investments in growth initiatives and strategic restructuring.

Preferred Stock Conversion : In the third quarter of 2024, $0.2 million of preferred stock was converted to common stock. There were no repayments of debt principal during the third quarter. Cash Balances: As of September 30, 2024, cash and restricted cash totaled $91.5 million, and unrestricted cash was $4.3 million, compared to $73.3 million and $12.2 million, respectively at December 31, 2023.



Subsequent Event – MOU to Redeem Debt and Preferred Stock

On November 11, 2024, the Company signed a non-binding MOU with the investor (the“Investor”) setting forth the terms agreed to by the Company and the Investor for the full repayment and termination of an 8% Senior Convertible Note (the“Note) and the redemption of all shares of the Company's Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the“Preferred Stock”) held by the Investor. As of October 31, 2024, the outstanding Note principal was $19.0 million, and the liquidation value of the Preferred Stock was $53.5 million. Press Release - RYVYL Signs MOU with Investor to Retire 8% Senior Convertible Note and Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company has updated its guidance to reflect the temporary delay in European software implementations, now projecting full-year 2024 revenue between $56 million and $60 million, with processing volumes expected to exceed $4 billion. Looking ahead, we believe that the Company is well-positioned for revenue growth in 2025, fueled by recent successes in business development, expanding partnerships, and growing demand for our innovative solutions. With these strategic initiatives underway, the Company is confident in its trajectory toward long-term growth and value creation.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe.

