Decisely Insurance Services Announces New Strategic Partnership And Selects Fiducius As Student Loan Benefit Vendor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisely Insurance Services, LLC (Decisely) based in Alpharetta, Georgia, a leading provider of integrated benefits, HR, and solutions for small businesses, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Fiducius, a leading services organization, providing student loan and education assistance benefits. This partnership will expand Decisely's comprehensive suite of employee and client benefits, further empowering its employees and clients to offer competitive and customizable employee benefits.

Through this partnership, Decisely will leverage Fiducius' technology and expertise to support Decisely's employees and family members. Additionally, Decisely clients will also have access to offer the benefit to their employees and household members. "We are excited to partner with Fiducius to offer our team members and SMB partners a people-first student loan management strategy," said Kevin Dunn, CEO of Decisely Insurance Services. "Our mission is to help SMB owners, like Decisely, focus on hiring and retaining team members through benefits that promote wellness and financial stability. This partnership allows us to fulfill that promise."

Decisely will offer Fiducius' Enterprise benefit to create an integrated benefit that merges Student Loan Financial PlanningSM with digital enrollment, aimed at helping SMB owner. Jim Zedella CEO of Fiducius expressed excitement about the new partnership, noting that the partnership aligns with their goal of supporting businesses of all sizes with best-in-class financial wellness solutions. "Decisely's reputation for excellence in benefits administration, combined with our expertise in student and personal loan assistance, creates a powerful synergy that will greatly benefit small businesses and give them a great advantage in recruiting and retention."

The new services and technology enhancements became available to Decisely employees and clients on October 1, 2024. Small businesses interested in learning more about the expanded offerings can visit Decisely's website at or contact Dezz Mardigan, Vice President of People for Decisely.

About Decisely Insurance Services

Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated health benefits solutions for growing businesses. Supported by licensed benefit brokers and industry professionals, the Decisely solution provides the right mix of healthcare benefits, HR admin, paperless management and compliance on one easy-to-use platform. For more information, visit .

