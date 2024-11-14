Caribbean Basin Power Authority Files $65 Billion Suit Against FEMA And COR3: A Landmark Case For Puerto Rico's Energy Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic action, the Caribbean Basin Power Authority (CBPA) has filed a $65 billion lawsuit against the Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience (COR3). Filed today in the Federal District Court of Washington, D.C., the suit seeks justice for Puerto Rico's American citizens, who have been systematically denied critical disaster relief and infrastructure funds, exacerbating nearly a decade of hardship.

CBPA Takes FEMA to Court: $65B Case to Secure Energy Independence and Prosperity

Caribbean Basin Power Authority

"This case is about more than recovering funds-it's about confronting systemic neglect and blatant discrimination by federal agencies against American citizens," said Adam Rousselle, CEO of CBPA. "For years, FEMA has delayed or denied applications, leaving millions of Puerto Ricans trapped in energy poverty and at the mercy of the next disaster."

Empowering Strength: The Hidden Cost of Federal Inaction

Every Puerto Rican resident loses an estimated $174 daily due to FEMA's failure to act-billions drained from U.S. Treasury funds for preventable disaster recovery. This inaction burdens not only Puerto Rico but all American taxpayers, who are left covering the costs of avoidable damage.

Securing Futures: Delays That Threaten National Energy Security

CBPA's innovative projects, including undersea electric power cables supported by secure mainland generators, promise affordable, resilient power for Puerto Rico. Yet, FEMA and COR3's repeated denials have stalled these initiatives, keeping Puerto Rico dependent on vulnerable infrastructure. Alarmingly, federal plans now favor importing energy from the Dominican Republic, compromising energy independence and raising critical national security concerns.

Returning Prosperity: A Call to Action for Justice and Growth

"Every day of delay risks lives and drains taxpayers," Rousselle emphasized. "We urge the Biden administration, Congress, and all Americans who stand for justice to demand accountability and immediate action."

About the Caribbean Basin Power Authority

CBPA is a Puerto Rican nonprofit dedicated to delivering American energy leadership to the Caribbean. By building resilient infrastructure and driving hemispheric energy security, CBPA ensures that Puerto Rican citizens enjoy the same strength, security, and prosperity as their mainland counterparts.

For media inquiries, contact:

Adam Rousselle Sr.

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

267-254-6107

SOURCE Caribbean Basin Power Authority

