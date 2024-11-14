Sri Lankan General Elections Results: Massive Win For NPP In Galle Postal
11/14/2024 2:31:57 PM
The postal vote result of the Galle District in the 2024 General Election has been released by the Election Commission.
The National People's Power (NPP) has received the highest number of postal votes in the district with a total of 32,296 postal votes.
National People's Power (NPP) –
32,296 (79.08%)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) –
3,523 (8.63%)
New Democratic Front (NDF) – 1,964
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,846
'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (SRJB) – 607
During the 2024 Presidential Election, National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake received the highest number of postal votes in the Galle District with 25,892 votes, which is 64.5% as a percentage.
The postal vote result of the Kalutara District in the 2024 General Election has been released by the Election Commission.
The National People's Power (NPP) has received the highest number of postal votes in the district with a total of 29,076 postal votes.
National People's Power (NPP) – 29,076
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 3,349
New Democratic Front (NDF) – 1,913
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,160
'Sarvajana Balaya' (SRJB) – 613
The National People's Power (NPP) has obtained the highest number of postal votes in the Ratnapura District in the 2024 General Election.
Accordingly, the NPP has polled 24,776 postal votes, while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) came second with 2,969 postal votes.
National People's Power (NPP) – 24,776 (79.40%)
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) – 2,969 (9.51%)
New Democratic Front (NDF) – 1,528
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) – 1,031
'Sarvajana Balaya' (SRJB) – 463
