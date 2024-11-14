Quarterra Multifamily Announces The Start Of Leasing At Cordelia Apartments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

High-Rise Community Offers the Closest Luxury Living to the Water in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a multifamily apartment developer, property manager, and asset manager, today announced the start of leasing at Cordelia , a luxury high-rise community in Downtown Sarasota, Fla., on Sarasota Bay.



Part of a 14-acre master development, Cordelia includes 240 luxury homes and 13,811 square feet of ground floor retail space. The community sits along a central green space with spectacular views of the bay and exceptional access to downtown. Cordelia will feed off its vibrant and diverse location, combining a unique blend of urban energy and natural beauty for a distinctly upscale Florida living experience.



"Cordelia is designed to capture and complement both downtown and bayside vibes, and offer residents the best of both worlds," said Cameron Palm, Senior Development Manager with Quarterra. "From the community's exquisite large balconies with waterfront views and top-flight amenities package to the seemingly endless dining and entertainment opportunities, residents will find themselves in an ideal place to live

their best lives. It's exciting to reach this milestone in the property's development and stride one step closer to welcoming residents home."

Situated at 468 Quay Commons, Cordelia positions residents within easy reach of a myriad of downtown dining destinations. Hot spots include: 1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails, Boca, The Breakfast House, Café Epicure, Caragiulos, C'est La Vie, Drunken Poet, Duval's, Indigenous, Jack Dusty, Lila, Made, Mattison's City Grille, Mediterraneo, Owen's Fish Camp, II Panificio, Pho Cali, Sage, Selva, Siegfried's Restaurant, and State Street Eating House + Cocktails. Ocean Prime is slated to open later this year giving residents another high-end restaurant experience.

Residents will also find themselves in close proximity to shopping at Main Street, St. Armands Circle and The Mall at University Town Center, as well as the Sarasota Farmers Market. Entertainment venues, including Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota Opera House, Sarasota Orchestra, The Belle Haven, The Florida Studio Theatre, The Asolo Repertory Theatre, IMG Sports Complex, Robarts Arena, Ed Smith Stadium, The Bay Park and The John and Mable Ringling Museum are also nearby.

Cordelia is positioned along Tamiami Trail and adjacent to Fruitville Road, providing simple connectivity to the rest of Sarasota and surrounding municipalities. SCAT bus service and Bay Runner trolley are both easily accessible from the property, creating easy commutes to regional employers like Bealls, Tropicana, PGT Industries and Sarasota Memorial Healthcare. A newly designed trail system skirts the perimeter of the community, accessing the bay, beaches and parks. A seven-floor above/below ground parking garage, featuring several EV charging stations, will accommodate resident vehicles.

Cordelia consists of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Homes range from 558 to 1,480 square feet and are highlighted by floor-to-ceiling windows, designer pendant and sconce lighting and ceramic tile flooring in living spaces. Kitchens showcase under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, islands, tile backsplashes and wine fridges. Bathrooms include oversized tubs and walk-in showers.

All residents have access to a picturesque rooftop pool, sky terrace and sun deck with outdoor bar, grill stations, fireplaces and lounge areas. Other amenity highlights include a catering kitchen, flex fitness studio, yoga studio, pet spa, maker space, co-working spaces,

private dining area, wine lounge with tasting room, and gaming room with golf simulator.



About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN

and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprising three rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily, Single-Family Rental, and Land. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.



Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

[email protected]

SOURCE Quarterra

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED