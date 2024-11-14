KION GROUP AG successfully places a bond of € 500 million (news with additional features)

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Bond

Offering to institutional and retail investors, the latter via the secondary

Term of five years, coupon of 4.0 per cent Proceeds to be used to refinance existing liabilities with maturities primarily due in 2025 Frankfurt am Main, November 14, 2024 – KION GROUP AG has successfully placed a corporate bond with a total volume of € 500 million on the capital markets. The issue attracted a great deal of attention from investors. By issuing the bond, KION GROUP AG is using the public capital market under its established EMTN program to strengthen the resilience and flexibility of the Group's financing. “In a challenging environment, our goal was to refinance our debts due in the coming year at an early stage from a robust financial position,” said Christian Harm, CFO of KION GROUP AG.“We were delighted with the great interest shown by investors.” The unsecured bond, which matures in November 2029, was issued at a price of 99.46% and has an annual coupon of 4.0%. The offering was primarily addressed to institutional investors but is now also suitable for retail investors in the secondary market given the denomination of € 1,000. The proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance existing liabilities earlier than planned. The aim in doing so is to improve the maturity profile of KION GROUP AG's borrowing.

Bond data Maturity November 20, 2029 Volume € 500 million Term 5 years Issue price 99.46% Coupon 4.0% Denomination € 1,000 ISIN/WKN XS2938562068 / A383W2 Issuer KION GROUP AG Listing Luxembourg, Regulated Market Details of the bond program's structure are available online at: -p

The Company The KION Group is one of the world's leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains-including all related services. The KION Group's solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers' warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2022. Based on revenue for the year 2023, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the world's leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2023 revenue. At the end of 2023, more than 1.8 million industrial trucks of the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.4 billion in the 2023 financial year. You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database as well as on our respective brands' websites. (cs)



Dr. Christopher Spies

Director Group Communications

Cell +49 151 14 06 52 27

...

Further Information for Investors Sebastian Ubert

Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 329

...



Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

Website: Follow us on: LinkedIn | Instagram | X (Twitter ) | Facebook | WeChat | TikTok | YouTube



