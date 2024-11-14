CTS EVENTIM: Go-Ahead For Wien Holding Arena (News With Additional Features)



14.11.2024

Wien Holding / CTS EVENTIM: Go-ahead for Wien Holding Arena

Decision made at Wien Holding: Contract awarded to CTS EVENTIM

Vienna gets new top-level multifunctional arena Vienna/Hamburg, 14 November 2024 - Vienna is set to become home to one of Europe's finest multifunctional arenas, catering to major concerts, spectacular shows, grand entertainment, major sporting events, trade fairs and e-sports. In short, an arena designed for unforgettable experiences. The state-of-the-art venue will host up to 20,000 visitors. It will be planned, constructed and operated sustainably while meeting the highest standards of event technology and safety. Wien Holding and the City of Vienna will partner with CTS EVENTIM to plan, construct, operate and finance the new high-level arena in the Neu Marx area of the city. The City of Vienna will contribute up to approximately €153 million to the construction costs. The new Wien Holding Arena will be built in Neu Marx, which is located in Vienna's third district. The aim is to complete the arena by 2030, with up to 1.2 million visitors expected across as many as 145 events annually. “For me, it has always been clear that the Wien Holding Arena is of the utmost importance to Vienna's development. As City Councillor for Economic Affairs and the owner's representative for Wien Holding, I am committed to ensuring the timely realisation of this flagship project. With this state-of-the-art venue, Vienna will secure its position as a must-play city for the world's greatest stars and events for decades to come. The contract awarded to CTS EVENTIM marks a significant milestone, enabling the swift implementation of all tender requirements,” said City Councillor Peter Hanke. “It was crucial for us that the City of Vienna and Wien Holding receive the arena as specified in the tender. Meeting all the required quality standards for the arena was fundamental. CTS EVENTIM has committed to fully adhering to the tender conditions and delivering a multifunctional high-level arena that meets the specified planning, construction, operational and technical standards,” said Kurt Gollowitzer, Managing Director of Wien Holding. CTS EVENTIM: Unlocking additional potential for the city and the arena The partnership between Wien Holding and Europe's leading live entertainment company, CTS EVENTIM, will bring further advantages to the arena and to Vienna and its residents after the construction phase. CTS EVENTIM's extensive expertise in building and operating large-scale multifunctional venues for live entertainment, sports and corporate events will be a key asset. Additionally, the company's know-how and network will help attract international stars and major sporting events, fostering Vienna's reputation as a top-tier entertainment destination. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented:“We are delighted to build and later operate a world-class multifunctional venue that will inspire millions of visitors with its quality and capabilities. Artists, athletes and audiences alike will love the new Wien Holding Arena. Its cutting-edge design will reinforce Vienna's status as one of the world's leading entertainment hubs, adding a vibrant new dimension to Austria's rich cultural landscape.” CTS EVENTIM to plan, build, finance and operate the arena

City of Vienna to contribute up to €153 million for construction CTS EVENTIM will handle the planning, construction, financing and operation of the arena in accordance with the tender specifications. The City of Vienna will contribute up to approximately €153 million to the construction costs. The property in Neu Marx will be owned by Wien Holding, which will grant CTS EVENTIM a leasehold agreement for the arena. Wien Holding will also share in the arena's economic success, including revenue from ticketing and other income streams. Multifunctional at the highest level in every respect The Wien Holding Arena is being designed, constructed and operated as a multifunctional, high-level venue with a capacity of up to 20,000 visitors. It will serve as a platform for major rock and pop concerts, spectacular shows, action-packed special events, major sporting events, trade fairs and e-sports competitions. Visitors will enjoy events on an entirely new level, while artists and promoters will benefit from a state-of-the-art venue that redefines numerous standards. The production conditions and event logistics are intended to become a new benchmark. The shared goal is to establish the arena as one of Europe's must-play venues. Both national and international promoters will find outstanding conditions for a wide range of entertainment formats in the Wien Holding Arena. The venue will also provide a unique and future-oriented visitor experience before, during and after events. Digital interaction will be an integral part of the experience, as will exceptional catering and high-quality retail and merchandising areas. Architectural landmark and gold-standard sustainability The arena will become an architectural landmark for Vienna, continuing the winning design from the competition (by Architects Kronaus, Mitterer, Gallister). Sustainability, ecology and climate action are key aspects of the arena's construction and operation. Through energy-efficient systems, environmentally friendly building materials, and comprehensive waste management, the arena will meet the highest environmental standards. It is set to become a symbol of responsible event management, considering the needs of future generations. The arena is expected to meet at least the Klimaaktiv Gold Standard or an equivalent certification. Next step: Project preparation phase to begin Following the recent 10-day standstill period, the project preparation phase with CTS EVENTIM will now commence. This phase will focus on essential preparatory measures, including planning, zoning and environmental impact assessments, which will be conducted collaboratively. What's happened so far:

From site selection to strategic partnership In 2019, Neu Marx was chosen as the site for the new arena. In 2020, the architectural competition was conducted and completed. By 2021, the project optimisation and consolidation phase had been finalised, paving the way for the search for a strategic partner who could plan, construct, operate and finance the arena project. To identify the best bidder for this strategic partnership, Wien Holding conducted a two-stage, EU-wide negotiated procedure in accordance with Austria's Federal Public Procurement Act. Initially, the Oak View Group emerged as the top-ranked bidder, based on the overall evaluation of submissions. However, the Vienna Administrative Court annulled the intended contract award to the Oak View Group on formal grounds related to the bidder. In response, Wien Holding, in consultation with its committees, decided against terminating the tender process without result. Instead, it opted for a more robust and legally secure approach, using procurement-compliant clarifications to optimise CTS EVENTIM's offer. This decision also reflected the fact that CTS EVENTIM's proposal had consistently been rated the highest in quality. A complete re-tender would have posed significant time and financial risks, which were avoided through this approach. The optimisation of the building concept includes improved spatial efficiency, meaning the proposed quality and functionality now require less space. This results in reduced resource consumption during construction and operation, while maintaining or even improving quality. Additionally, cost-saving potential was identified in the overall economic assessment, bolstered by the recovery of the live entertainment sector following the pandemic. This has led to reduced economic risk, which is reflected in the updated project calculations.

Wien Holding: More Vienna to live Wien Holding, with its forward-thinking and sustainable projects, is dedicated to creating“more Vienna to live.” Owned by the City of Vienna, the group focuses on four key sectors: Culture & Sports, Real Estate, Logistics, and Digital. Employing approximately 3,800 people, Wien Holding generates annual revenues of around €750 million. Its network of 75 companies strengthens Vienna's economy, drives growth, creates jobs and enhances the quality of life for all Vienna residents-365 days a year, at any time, and in every corner of the city.

About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

