Aurum Proptech To Host 'India Proptech Summit - 2024' In Mumbai

Aurum PropTech shall be hosting their Analyst Day ' India PropTech Summit- 2024 ' in Mumbai. The forum shall bring together key analysts, stakeholders and Aurum PropTech leaders across India to deliberate on Property opportunities across -

Rentals, Distribution and Capital.



To be held on 2nd December 2024 in Mumbai at the Jio Centre, the event shall highlight Aurum PropTech's commitment to driving technology-led disruption and shaping the future of real estate. Market, Industry, and Technology Analysts from leading firms have been invited to join Aurum PropTech leaders, entrepreneurs, and key management team for a day of insightful discussions and networking. The event has limited seats with attendance subject to pre-registration and confirmation. Pre-registration can be done on the following site.



Click here to Register :





In line with its accelerated focus on disrupting Real Estate with tech-innovation, scalable business models and industry expertise, Aurum PropTech shall showcase their digital-led initiatives and real-world case studies across its segments of Rental, Distribution and Capital. Aurum PropTech looks forward to a meaningful discourse to bring visibility to this new age sector with the Analyst Day.





Onkar Shetye, Executive Director - Aurum PropTech added, "In a rapidly transforming technological landscape, Real Estate consumers and enterprises are looking up to an industry leader to bring digital-led, transformation and disruption to enhance enterprise efficiency and consumer experience.



Our leading PropTech brands, Nestaway, Sell, and Aurum WiseX, offer value-based, digitalled, C2C and B2C business models. Through a blend of innovation and the latest technology, we aim to create the future of real estate and capitalise on the growth opportunity presented by PropTech in India.



Our Analyst Day“ India PropTech Summit, 2024 ” provides a platform for engaging in meaningful interactions and showcasing our capabilities to the analyst community and stakeholders. It underscores our focus on bringing spotlight to the USD 100 Billion opportunity this sector presents."