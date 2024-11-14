Kane Learning Selected As A Winner For The Better Business Bureau Of Central Ohio 2024 Torch Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The organization was recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to ethics in business.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Better Business Bureau established the Torch Awards for Ethics to annually recognize local companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to ethical business practices. This award highlights the importance of trust-building and honors businesses that contribute positively to a fair and trustworthy marketplace.

The Torch Awards application process emphasizes trust and ethics through four key areas: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community. The application assesses the character of the organization's leadership, the authenticity of its culture, its commitment to customer relationships, and the positive impact it has on the community.

Kane Learning shared specific details of these elements to showcase how the brand remains dedicated to its clients and employees. The organization's learning mission,“We inspire people to learn and grow,” encapsulates the roots of the overall business model and sets the groundwork for the other elements that were incorporated into the brand's submission.

Shadow of a leader is a term used to define a leader's influence on their team and organization, whether intentional or not, is shaped by their unconscious habits, tendencies, and traits. These characteristics affect their behavior, decision-making, and ultimately the culture and direction of the organization. The shadow cast by the Kane Learning leadership and founder Cassie Kane was a core part of the application and one that she is proud to share.

“I am honored to work with and lead this team every day. Together, we deliver for our clients and create the work environment we want to be in,” said Kane.“There's a better way to work, a way that works for employees and clients. We're reinventing that here. Thank you, Central Ohio Better Business Bureau, for recognizing companies that operate with integrity in all they do. We are proud to be among them.”

Kane Learning works with clients across industries and around the country to help grow performance through their people. Its solutions include coaching, training program development, communication support, and facilitation.

This BBB recognition provides a testament to the strong values, relationships, and teams that Kane Learning has worked hard to establish in the central Ohio area and beyond. They are proud to join the ranks of other area businesses recognized for these efforts and look forward to what Kane Learning can do in 2025 for itself and others.

About Kane Learning

Kane Learning is a boutique consulting firm known for crafting custom solutions and fostering meaningful connections. Gratitude is at the core of their culture, creating a welcoming atmosphere that both clients and team members feel from day one. Through transparent discussions about the business and a culture that empowers each person to "think like an owner," the team at Kane Learning builds authentic, lasting client relationships. Beyond client work, they volunteer their expertise in strategic planning and leadership development to support local nonprofits, dedicating time to positively impact the community.

